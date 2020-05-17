The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the latest COVID-19 case numbers on Sunday

Statewide, there were 323 new cases. Dallas County has three new cases, bringing its total to 776.

The IDPH reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state, including one in Dallas County.

Overall, there have been 14,651 cases statewide, with 351 deaths and 7,154 recovering. Dallas County has 776 cases with 11 deaths and 390 recovered.

COVID-19 updates are made daily on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.