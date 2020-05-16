Southeastern Community College’s Kidtek University will take place this summer, though it will look slightly different than in previous years.

The summer learning program is set to begin in late June and continue through August at sites in Burlington, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant and West Burlington, as well as at home.

CBIZ Sales and Marketing Director Beth Nickel said organizers have made adjustments to the program to compensate for COVID-related disruptions, pushing back the start date by a few weeks, reducing class sizes and organizing online camps.

“We feel it’s important that kids still have access to learning opportunities – especially now,” Nickel said. “By offering virtual camps, parents have the option to give their kids fun science and technology activities from the comfort and safety of their own home.”

Kidtek U offers more than 30 topics geared toward students in grades 4-6 and 7-9. The categories include animation, drones, animal science, welding, and even designing a Fortnite-style video game, along with other unique topics.

Online campers can participate in video game animation, YouTube Content Creation, and other options.

To stay in line with quarantine requirements, in-person class sizes will top out at eight. This is subject to change to comply with local and state health mandates.

Individual in-person camps cost $179; online camps cost $149. Full and partial scholarships are available for families that meet certain requirements.

Scholarships are funded in large part by partners including Burlington Lions Club, Case New Holland Industrial, Lee County Economic Development, and the Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance.

For a complete schedule, registration, scholarship applications, and more information about Kidtek U, visit kidteku.com or call (319) 208-5375.