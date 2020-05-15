The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recently updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include death data by county and added data related to hospital capacity - http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state increased by six to 113, according to the DHHS data dashboard.

Additional hospital data was also added to the dashboard. On the hospital capacity tab, there is now the number of Nebraska hospital beds available and total hospital beds, the number of ICU beds available and the total number of ICU beds, and the number of ventilators available and the total number of ventilators in the state.

The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time May 14, is 9,416. Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.