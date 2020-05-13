The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met via teleconference on the Zoom platform on Tuesday, May 12.

Board members accomplished the following:



Appointed Commissioner Dean Speth as the board’s representative to the Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging board;

Approved the renewal of the county’s Blue Cross Blue Shield Health and Dental subgroup application;

Approved the annexation of the Union Rural Fire Board by the Nehawka and Nebraska City Rural Fire Districts; and

Approved the bridge inspections proposal from Mainelli Wagner and Associates Inc. to conduct the 2020 inspection of 170 Otoe County bridges.



The next regular Otoe County Board of Commissioner meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.