While monitoring the COVID-19 situation in central Iowa, the Dallas County Conservation Board is updating policies to maintain safe environments for visitors and staff.

Effective 8 a.m. on Friday, May 8, the Sportsman Park Campground is open to self-contained units only until further notice. The restrooms and shower house will NOT be opened. All sites are first come/first serve. No tent camping will be allowed.

Camping at Kuehn Conservation Area remains closed until further notice.

Outdoor spaces including conservation and natural area properties and the Dallas County portions of the Raccoon River Valley and High Trestle Trails remain open for day use at this time, however visitors are encouraged to respect physical distancing guidelines. Restrooms and water facilities, including trailside depots, remain closed at all Dallas County Conservation Board Properties. Trail users are reminded that due to overlay work and bridge repairs, sections of the Raccoon River Valley Trail will be closed between Adel and Redfield through mid-summer.

Facility reservations including Sportsman Park Cabins, Sportsman Park Lodge, Dayton Stagecoach Inn, and Glissman Lodge are on hold.

The DCCB office, as well as all other buildings and restrooms administered by the department, remain closed to public access effective through July 1, 2020, or until further notice.

The Dallas County Conservation Board made these decisions with the best interest of public and staff safety and to do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 through our community. These measures align with ongoing discussions and information from the Dallas County Board Supervisors and Public Health.