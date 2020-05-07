Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Thursday, May 7 that it is now offering a two-hour express pickup option as part of its Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery ordering service, allowing customers to pay a fee to pick up their order faster.

Customers will see a “Get It Faster” option on Aisles Online time slots where the two-hour pickup option is available. A limited number of two-hour pickup orders will be available for $9.95, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, at all Hy-Vee store locations offering Aisles Online services. Customers will receive the same email and text notifications as they do for regular pickup orders.

“Hy-Vee’s new two-hour pickup option will give Hy-Vee customers a chance to get the grocery items they need faster than ever before,” said Tom Crocker, senior vice president of e-commerce at Hy-Vee. “This option, along with increasing our number of available Aisles Online time slots, will only continue to add to the exceptional level of customer service we’re able to provide.”

In addition to increasing the number of available time slots, Hy-Vee has expanded its product assortment online to include additional offerings from bakery, cosmetics, beauty, lawn and garden, and other categories.

Aisles Online is available at hy-vee.com/grocery/ or through the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app.