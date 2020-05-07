Gov. Kim Reynolds met with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the state's response to coronavirus, outbreaks at meatpacking plants and the virus's effects on the food supply.

"One of the great stories of the coronavirus outbreak has been that our food supply has continued to work every day, from the field to the fork, from the grocers to the meat processors," Pence said.

While the officials at the White House meeting acknowledged the coronavirus interrupted normal supply chains, Perdue predicted the food supply would be back at full capacity within 10 days.

At the White House, Reynolds noted the meatpacking plants in Iowa had outbreaks of the virus, which shut down production. The Reynolds administration announced Tuesday that more than 1,600 workers at four Iowa meat packing plants had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those figures included more than 730 positive cases at a Tyson pork processing plant in Perry. But the governor said at the White House the Perry plant was still operating at 60% capacity.

“We'll have most of our facilities up and going. And so as we continue to keep them up and processing, we're going to hopefully prevent a really sorry situation where we were euthanizing some of our protein supply and really impacting the food supply, not just across the country but throughout the world, and so this is critical infrastructure is an essential workforce,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the factories have been instituting protective measures, including plastic partitions, requiring personal protective equipment such as masks and screening employees to protect the work force and keep "the country fed." On Wednesday, the Tyson plant in Waterloo, where at least 444 workers have tested positive, reopened with new protective measures.

"These are their teammates, this is an essential workforce," Reynolds said. "They know how important it is to take care of their workforce. A big part of it was providing them the confidence to go back into the facility knowing they either tested positive and recovered or were on a shift with other employees who tested negative."

Workers and the unions that represent them have claimed the meatpacking companies did not act quickly enough to stop the spread of the virus. But they have also said they've appreciated the steps plant owners have made of late.

Asked if sufficient steps are being taken to protect workers, given the outbreaks at meat packing plants, Pence said: “Our objective is two equal goals: No. 1 is the safety and health of the workforce in our meat processing plants, and, two, (ensuring) there’s strength in our food supply and getting people back to work.”

An easel between Reynolds and Trump on Wednesday read that more than 100 million gloves, 4.46 million N95 respirators and procedural masks, 1.18 million gowns and 117,000 face shields had been delivered to Iowa through the federal government and coordinated public private partnerships.

Reynolds recently allowed many businesses to resume operations as such personal protective equipment has becomes less scarce. On Wednesday, Reynolds announced she will allow dental services to resume and campgrounds, drive-in theaters, tanning facilities and other businesses to reopen statewide beginning Friday if they meet certain requirements. Earlier this month, she lifted many restrictions in 77 of the state's 99 counties.

Iowa has also been working to ramp up its virus testing, particularly at packing plants and nursing homes, which have dealt with outbreaks of the infection.

The day Reynolds announced her White House trip, Iowa topped a grim milestone: More than 10,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, and more than 200 dead from COVID-19, the respiratory illness it causes. On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 293 positive tests and 12 more deaths, bringing the respective totals to 10,404 and 219.

On Wednesday, Trump said the amount of testing in the country hurts the perception of how far the virus is spreading.

"In a way by doing all this testing, we make ourselves look bad... we're going to have more cases" because of increased testing, Trump said.

Pence will travel to Des Moines on Friday to participate in discussions related to the coronavirus pandemic. He will meet with faith leaders to discuss re-opening religious services to the public. Pence also will visit Hy-Vee’s headquarters to hold a roundtable discussion about securing the nation’s food supply.

