DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 293 additional positive cases for a total of 10,404 positive cases. There have been an additional 2,309 negative tests for a total of 52,767 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Dallas County has 13 new cases, bringing the county's total to 626. Overall, there have been 2,056 people tested, 236 recovered and three deaths in the county.

According to IDPH, an additional 12 deaths were also reported, 414 are currently hospitalized, and 3,803 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 50 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 12 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Jasper County, 2 elderly adults (81+) Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Marshall County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Muscatine County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+) Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.