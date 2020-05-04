The regular May meeting of the Board of Education of Otoe County School District 111, in the State of Nebraska, will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 11 in the Central Office boardroom, 1700 14th Ave.

This meeting is open to the public for listening and viewing. Governor Ricketts and the Southeast District Health Department has recommended that all citizens avoid public gatherings of more than ten (10) people.

The Board of Education urges the public to follow these Directed Health Measures and refrain from in person attendance. The Governor's Executive Order No. 20-30 ("Order") permits all public bodies in the state to meet by video conferencing, telephone conference call, and other telecommunications applications, so long as members of the public and the media are provided access to the meeting in some manner.

The Order applies to all public meetings through May 31, 2020. Oral public comment will be accepted, however, written public comment is always accepted on the Board president's email account at kent.blum@nebcityps.org.

This board meeting will be available to the public via YouTube live stream on the NCPS Communications channel found at the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg-xr6eEenfG3QrSE-XPXiQ