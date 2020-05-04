DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 534 additional positive cases for a total of 9,703 positive cases. There have been an additional 3,441 negative tests for a total of 47,458 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. 85 percent of new positive cases today are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.

Dallas County had 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county's total to 578. Overall, 1,741 have been tested and 208 have recovered in the county. There has also been one death.

According to IDPH, an additional 4 deaths were also reported, 389 are currently hospitalized, and 3,486 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 55 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 4 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.