Five additional cases of COVID-19 in Story County were announced by health officials on Monday, totalling 16 cases confirmed in the past week — the highest number of verified cases in the county over a seven day span to date.

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Story County, the most identified in a single week was nine to this point. On Monday, an additional five cases were announced by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), bringing the county’s total to 38.

Over the past weekend, one additional case was announced on both Saturday and Sunday by the state health department.

Steve Sullivan, spokesman for Mary Greeley Medical Center, confirmed the additional cases and said two of the individuals were tested at a McFarland Clinic location, two were tested at Story County Medical Facility and one was tested at a Tyson Plant.

Sullivan did not know if the person tested at Tyson is an employee.

Of the new cases announced Monday, the state health department confirmed Story County’s first child to be diagnosed with COVID-19, whose age ranges from zero to 17. Two patients age ranges from 18 to 40; three patients range from 41 to 60; and one patient age ranges from 61 to 80, according to the IDPH.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an additional 534 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as four deaths associated to the virus during her daily press conference Monday morning. As of Monday, 9,703 Iowans have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 which has resulted in 188 deaths, according to IDPH.

Throughout Story County, 841 residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus and of the 38 positive cases, 26 of the individuals have fully recovered.