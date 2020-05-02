PELLA — Central’s annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for Thursday, April 23, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. More than 700 students would have been recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.

Local students include:Grant Hulscher of Van Meter received Joseph L. & Marjorie E. Petz Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.Emilee Anderson of Waukee received Emmanuel H. Scarff Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.Brittney Latcham of Waukee received Geisler Penquite Scholarship 2012B.Emily Holden of Grimes received Journey Scholarship.Kennedy Morris of Earlham received STEM Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.Anna Overla of Dallas Center received Journey Scholarship.Lillian Smithson of Redfield received Journey Scholarship.Sydney Rants of Grimes received Richard & Mary Glendening Scholarship for Global Experential Learning.Nathan Sanders of Waukee received John S. Ter Louw Scholarship.Jason Hopp of Earlham received Matthew 6:3-4 Jennie Scholarship.Sydney Canney of Adel received C.V. Starr Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.Merideth Fiori of Grimes received Journey Scholarship.Zoe Dupuy of De Soto received Journey Scholarship.Keegan Bianchi of Dallas Center received Dan Hocker Memorial Scholarship, Francis C. & Jeannette Huyser Endowed Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.