Weather permitting, the inside lanes of northbound and southbound US-77 will be closed beginning May 1 from mile marker 51.6 to mile marker 56.0 to allow median work for the Lincoln South Beltway Project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

South 38th Street and South 68th Street from Saltillo Road to Bennet Road will also be closed beginning May 4.

The NDOT understands construction is an inconvenience, and will do our best to provide clear communication with the public to minimize impacts where we can. These short-term disruptions will make way for a safer, more efficient transportation system in the end. We appreciate the public’s patience until this project opens to traffic in 2023.

Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

Motorists are urged to stay focused and avoid distractions through construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.