Wednesday

Apr 29, 2020 at 9:04 AM


The Knights of Columbus food bank will be open Saturday, May 2, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. to distribute meal and a limited selection of dry goods.
This will be a non contact opening, items will pre-boxed for pickup.
The Knights of Columbus Food Bank is located at the Lourdes Central Catholic High School bus barn on 5th Street.