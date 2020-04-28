Two more Nebraska counties reported their first cases of COVID-19 to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Monday, April 27.

Two cases were reported in Cedar County (Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department - https://www.facebook.com/nnphd/ ), the first for the county, and Valley County (Loup Basin Public Health Department - https://www.facebook.com/lbphd.org/ ) reported its first case.

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 55, according to the DHHS data dashboard. Yesterday's count of 56 included a death erroneously entered into the electronic system. It was removed from the total count.

The April 27 state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 3,358. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.