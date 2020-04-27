The plan would be by Edward Stone Middle School. City may continue extra trash bag program

An undeveloped area east of Edward Stone Middle School off of Mason Road may soon be developed, if a plan is approved by the Burlington City Council.

Next week the city council will vote on accepting a Planned Unit Development overlay for a multi residential project that is situated just beyond the school.

“It could be a two to three year development due to demand,” Eric Tysland said of one of the projects.

The project, called Beverly Place, will be situated on Cambridge Drive just past Lavender Lane. Currently Cambridge Drive curves through into Messiah Drive, However, on this plan the curve would instead be part of Messiah Drive and Cambrige Drive would be extended. Preliminary designs include an extension of Cambridge Drive as well as Gilbert and Dill Streets though it is unclear if the city would actually complete the projects.

The project also would install a private drive between Cambridge and Gilbert streets. Tysland said the city could make that a street, however by making them a private drive the developer could control the speed limit on the street.

The proposed buildings would be multi-storied and multi residential with a maximum of 80 units being built on the site and would include a building which could be used for recreational activities, parking garages or other for-lease activity rooms.

The project would be built in three phases. A retention pond will be be created to hold rain runoff.

Trash update

The city may continue allowing Burlington residents to include an extra bag of garbage.

“I think we need to be thinking through the fact that we are running out of time for a spring clean up,” City Manager Jim Ferneau said.

Major Jon Billup said the extra bag will allow residents to throw away extra items they may have otherwise thrown out in spring clean up. The city council may eventually institute a fall or summer clean up instead.

Billups said he is considering continuing all of his proclamations, including the one allowing an extra bag of trash, until Governor Reynolds allows Des Moines County to reopen.