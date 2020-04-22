A West Burlington man is in jail after allegedly conspiring with two men to commit identity theft and theft of $7,000 worth of phones from Walmart.

David Jameson, 30, a Walmart employee, was arrested on multiple counts of identity theft, second-degree theft and attempt to commit a non-forcible felony.

The West Burlington Police Department learned of the situation when Timothy Anderson, a Des Moines man, made a complaint someone had stolen his identity to purchase a phone plan. Anderson was made aware of the purchase when he received a bill for nearly $200 from Verizon Wireless for the cellphone contract.

The complaint then was transferred to West Burlington, where the WBPD worked on the case with the Walmart theft prevention officer.

Through knowledge of how Walmart keeps track of cellphone sales, the WBPD was able to identify Jameson was not only the store clerk that sold the plan, but he also sold five other false cellphone plans, including $7,000 worth of cellphones purchased as part of the contract with the cellphone providers.

OSL is a contractor that partners with certain wireless cell phone companies and Walmart. The wireless cell phone company (Verizon, US Cellular or AT&T) supplies the service, Walmart provides the cell phones for the service, along with the floor space to display the phones, and OSL provides the sales people with the technical knowledge to sell the service and the cellphone.

Jameson was one of these OSL contractors who was responsible for sales of cellphone services and cellphones.

For each sale, an initial contract for the cellphone service is drawn up between the customer and the OSL associate at a specific OSL Kiosk in the Walmart store. The customer must provide a photo ID, at which point a barcode number is assigned to the wireless service transaction and the cellphone. Once this is done, the OSL associate escorts the customer to a Walmart register to purchase the wireless service and the cellphone, which is included in the service contract. Each transaction is tracked by the use of the sales person identification number, a POS barcode and an order number.

The evening of Dec. 27, Tim Anderson's personal information was provided to Jameson to purchase a Verizon Wireless service contract. The identifying information was recorded on the contract. An iPhone Pro Max, which cost approximately $1,000, was part of the plan.

On the same purchase receipt containing Anderson’s Verizon Wireless service contract, another individual's name, Jay Harbison, and personal information was provided to allow another purchase of a separate Verizon Wireless service contract.

According to court documents, the survelliance video shows Jameson was the sales associate who sold the men these plans. According to court documents, two black males, with the assistance of Jameson, had used Anderson and Harbison's identities to initiate the two Verizon Wireless service contracts.

Four other such accounts were opened in names of various individuals and four other phones, totaling $4,800, were purchased by the two men. Jameson allegedly was the same clerk for all of the sales.

Jameson was charged with six counts of identity theft of less than $1,500. Each count is an aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces two years in jail for each count. He also is charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non forcible felony. Both charges are class D felonies for which he faces up to five years in prison.