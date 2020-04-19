Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) offered the following statement on Friday, April 17, after President Trump and Ag Secretary Purdue announced a $19 billion relief package for agricultural producers.

“Today, President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue heard the urgent call of Nebraska’s ranchers, pork producers, and other ag sectors severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” Fortenberry said. “This critically needed funding will help sustain those who have worked so hard to ensure that we have the safest, most abundant, and most affordable food supply in the world, while taking care of those suffering from food insecurity,” Fortenberry added.

"The program will include both direct payments to ag producers as well as mass purchases of their dairy, meat and produce in order to quickly direct nutritious food to persons in dire need," Fortenberry said. “Congress earlier authorized nearly ten billion dollars of flexible tools to the Secretary to protect our ag sector. Those funds are included in this package. I wish to thank President Trump and Secretary Purdue for their plan of action,” Fortenberry said.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Ag Subcommittee and Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.

