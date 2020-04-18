A spokesperson with Tyson said there are confirmed COVID-19 cases of team members who work at its Perry plant.

“For the privacy of our team members we are not disclosing the number of confirmed cases associated with a plant,” said Liz Croston, a spokesperson with Tyson.

“We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country,” she added.

That includes checking worker temperatures as they arrive at the facility, mandating and providing face coverings and adding additional cleaning.

Croston said Tyson has also added social distancing measures, including installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space.

“We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick,” Croston said.

The company has also been educating team members on COVID-19, she said, “including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work.”

“When we learn an employee has experienced symptoms and tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work,” Croston said of measures being taken by Tyson. “We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member.”

