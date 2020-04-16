The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Story County grew by five on Wednesday, the most for a single day since the outbreak began.

The figures released by the Iowa Department of Public Health bring the county’s total to 16.

Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson for Mary Greeley Medical Center, confirmed the additional cases, but did not know the current status of the patients.

The health department said only that the two of the patients were ages 61-80, one was 18-40, one was 41-60, and one was over the age of 81. It has consistently declined to release information such as the condition and gender of patients, their areas of residence and where they were diagnosed.

However, Sullivan said two of the patients were tested at Mary Greeley, one at Iowa Clinic and one at Story County Medical Center. He said he did not know where the fifth patient was tested.

Over the past two days, eight cases have been confirmed in Story County, which is same number confirmed in the County from the period of March 20 to April 14.

According to Sullivan, Mary Greeley Hospital currently has seven patients with COVID-19, but he said he could not confirm how many of those patients were Story County residents.

Dan Fulton, an infectious disease specialist at McFarland Clinics, said Mary Greeley frequently receives patients from areas such as Boone, Story, Marshall, Hamilton, and Jefferson counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an additional 146 cases statewide on Thursday, as well as seven more deaths, which brings the total number of confirmed cases throughout Iowa to 2,141.

As of Thursday, 384 Story County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and six of the 16 patients who tested positive had recovered, according to the public health department.