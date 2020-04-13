A Burlington man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly having equipment to make methamphetamine just a few feet away from the crib of his girlfriend’s 6-month-old child.

According to charging documents, Robert Heffernan, 37, of Burlington, allegedly had a tube holder holding two tubes containing unknown liquids with a crystalline substance in the bottom of the tube less than 10 feet from the infant’s crib.

On April 10, detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant at a home on the 1500 block of Lincoln Street in reference to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Detectives also found two people inside the home, Heffernan’s girlfriend and her two children, an 11-year-old and the infant, and another person who alleged Heffernan gave her just under an ounce of methamphetamine for free.

Officers allege Heffernan attempted to exit the home through a window and flee on foot while officers were executing the warrant. An officer was injured and broke their foot while pursuing Heffernan.

Inside the home, detectives located methamphetamine in a plastic container on the kitchen table that was allegedly within reach of his girlfriend’s older child, a digital scale, packaging material, and three glass containers with unknown liquids in a state which detectives noted was similar to what would be produced during one-container production of methamphetamine.

Detectives also found multiple used needles throughout the house.

After being arrested, detectives read Heffernan his Miranda rights and spoke with him. Heffernan allegedly admitted to detectives that he had manufactured methamphetamine 3 months earlier. He allegedly told detectives he was aware of methamphetamine making material being in his garage, but said he did not put them there.

Heffernan allegedly said his fingerprints would be on the items because he had him picking up the items and moving them around. Heffernan allegedly said the methamphetamine in the residence belonged to him. He also admitted to selling methamphetamine, up to an ounce at a time.

A further search of the garage yielded 10 plastic bottles believed to have been used as one-pot cooking containers for methamphetamine.

One of the plastic bottles contained well over 5 grams of the remnants of methamphetamine manufacturing reaction which commonly contain detectable amounts of methamphetamine. Household products used to make meth also were found in the garage.

Heffernan was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine over 5 grams, a class B felony for which he faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

He was also charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, class B and C felonies for which he faces 25 and 10 years respectively.

Heffernan also was charged with four counts of possessing various substances used in drug manufacturing, two counts of child endangerment and one count of interfering with official acts causing serious injury, all class D felonies. He faces up to five years in prison for each class D felony.

If convicted, Heffernan also faces a total fine of $290,000.

Heffernan also faces charges in Lee County over a warrant for parole violation.

According to DesCom, neither Heffernan’s girlfriend nor the other woman in the house were charged with a crime.