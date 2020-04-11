Beginning Monday, April 13, all restrooms, playgrounds, and picnic shelters will be off limits at NNRD parks.

That includes Kirkman's Cove, Iron Horse Trail Lake, Duck Creek Recreation Area, Wirth Brothers Lake, and Prairie Owl.

The closure was directed by the NRD board during their meeting Thursday, April 9.

These facilities will be closed until further notice in an effort to protect both the public who visit the parks and the staff who maintain the areas.

All other activities are still allowed including fishing, camping (both tent and RV), and hiking. Group activities of more than 10 people are prohibited, and visitors are urged to practice good social distancing.

NRD staff began locking some lesser used restrooms and posting signs at the parks on Friday, April 10, with the goal of closing all the restrooms, playgrounds, and shelters on Monday.

While NNRD staff apologizes for any inconvenience, it is hoped that this step will further help in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Everyone is asked to abide by the posted restrictions; failure to do so could result in more restrictions or even total closure of the parks.

Park permits are still required at the parks and may be purchased online with your credit card (safest and most efficient method) or through the collection boxes at the parks.

Either way, your permit will be mailed to you.

Keep in mind that permits purchased at the park may not be mailed as soon as normal in order to ensure safety of those collecting the envelopes and processing the payments.

Updates regarding the parks will be posted regularly on the NNRD website (nemahanrd.org) and Facebook page.