The Easter Bunny came early to Perry. Hy-Vee brought the bunny to the Perry Elementary School on Friday, April 10. The bunny waved to kids and families as they picked up grab-and-go meals, as well as books from the Perry Public Library.

The Hy-Vee Bunny will also wave to kids and families from the safety of their cars on Sunday, April 12.

The bunny, along with friends from the Perry Fire Department, will wave to families from 1-2:30 p.m. on April 12 as they drive through Pattee Park. Vehicles should enter the park from Willis Avenue and turn south on West Third Street.

“I just wanted to do that and I thought there’s no reason we couldn’t give kids something to look forward to,” said Larry Vodenik, with Hy-Vee. “And everybody can have a little fun, hopefully.”