It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

3-16-2020

Criminal Mischief: CleanWorks of Adel reported vandalism in the 700 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $3,500.

3-18-2020

Theft: Casey’s General Store reported a theft in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item value unknown.

3-19-2020

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1200 block of Court St. Nothing taken.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft from a vehicle in the 500 block of Main St. Items estimated at $1,250.

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 700 block of Grove St. Damages estimated at $50.

3-26-2020

Extortion: An Adel resident reported an extortion in the 1400 block of Linden Cr. Item estimated at $1,500.