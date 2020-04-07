The spring ritual continues on the Mississippi River in Burlington and the region.

After several days of the Mississippi River receding, the National Weather Service said the river will be on its way up.

Monday afternoon the river was at 17.28 feet after falling to 17.27 feet and hovering there most of the day Sunday.

"We will see a crest of about 17.8 this weekend," said Tom Philips, a meteorologist with National Weather Service of the Quad Cities.

According to predictions Monday afternoon, the flooding will peak on Friday at about 1 p.m. at 17.8 feet. The river will stay at this level through the weekend and will begin dropping Sunday night.

17.8 represents a moderate flood. Major flooding, which starts at 18 feet, is not projected to occur. Flood stage itself is at 15 feet and moderate flooding is 16.5 feet. There are no estimates for when the river might drop below flood stage.

Flooding this year was initially estimated to be much more severe than what has occurred. It was estimated the city likely would see a top 10 flood, which would be a flood of 21 feet or more. The city has seen four such floods in the past 10 years.

Des Moines County Emergency Management Director Gina Hardin said if the river rises to 17.8 feet, the precautions that have been taken will be enough to protect against the flooding. According to Hardin, the next level of concern would be at 18 feet. Hardin said at this point, the levee districts must begin monitoring the levees.

Philips said the next few weeks will bring dry, cool weather. He said lows could easily dip down below freezing. Highs likely will be in the 40s and 50s, lower than is average for this time of year. He said precipitation also will be lower than is normal.

As the spring progresses, Des Moines County residents will have another issue to worry about, severe weather.

Des Moines County has already been placed under a severe weather watch once this year, though this watch passed without the county being placed under a tornado warning.

"Always have a plan," Hardin said.

According to Hardin, this plan should include what to do from the moment a tornado warning is issued. Hardin explained a watch means severe weather could happen and people should begin taking precautions in the event of a tornado.

Hardin also said it is important to remember four legged family members. Any emergency plan should include plans for pets. She also said families should keep a kit of emergency items and be able to receive weather warnings in at least two ways.

Philips said the threat of severe weather over the next several weeks likely will be lessened due to the colder weather. He said generally weather in the 60s and 70s creates the biggest likelihood of severe storms.

However, Philips said it is difficult to tell what the rest of the spring will bring in terms of severe weather.