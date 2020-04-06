The City of Syracuse is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and is following State and Federal guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our community. On April 2, 2020, the Southeast District Health Department (SEDHD) confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Otoe County. As of April 5, 2020, there have been three confirmed cases in the Southeast Health District. To obtain more information regarding these cases please visit http://www.sedhd.org/.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure for Otoe County on April 3, 2020. The Directed Health Measure imposes an enforceable, 10-person limit on public gatherings and requires restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service only. The 10-person limit does not apply to retail or grocery stores. Daycares may continue to be operated as allowed by the Governor’s executive order. To read the entire Directed Health Measure please visit the following website: https://governor.nebraska.gov/press/gov-ricketts-announces-directed-health-measure-remaining-counties-asks-nebraskans-further

Community leaders (city, hospital, school district, nursing home, fire, rescue and others), met again on April 3, 2020 to share updates and planning information in regard to the potential spread of COVID-19 within our community. Please limit social interactions and take necessary precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19.