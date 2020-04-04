Grand juries, jury trials in Iowa suspended until mid-July

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued an order suspending grand jury hearings and criminal jury trials until mid-July in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen issued the order Thursday, saying trials and hearings already in progress will continue, but those that have not begun and are scheduled to begin over the coming weeks have been postponed.

Non-jury criminal trials, in which a judge issues a verdict, are scheduled to resume June 1 under the order. Grand juries and jury trials scheduled through June are now pushed back until at least July 13. The order also allows for certain hearings — such as bond and initial appearances — to be conducted by videoconference or phone.

In civil cases, such as lawsuits and divorce cases, non-jury trials have been pushed back to June 15, while jury trials have been postponed to at Aug. 3.

Burlington Civic Music cancels remainder of season, rescheduling shows

Burlington Civic Music Association has canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three performances that did not occur this spring will be rescheduled for the 2020-21 season.

"Besides providing outstanding entertainment to area residents, our association is always focused on the safety of our patrons and artists," said Civic Music President Barbara McRoberts. "We’re truly grateful for the loyalty of our subscribers during this challenging season and look forward to soon sharing our plans for next season."

The kickoff to Civic Music’s 2019-2020 season was delayed last fall by flooding on the Mississippi River and subsequent damage to the organization’s primary performance venue, Burlington Memorial Auditorium. The flooding forced the rescheduling of The Texas Tenors from September 2019 to May 2020. That show, along with performances by A Cappella Live and Sultans of String, now will be added to the 2020-2021 season.

Burlington Civic Music will announce its coming season’s schedule in May.

Great River Bridge eastbound on-ramp to close Monday

The U.S. 34 eastbound on-ramp at North Front Street in Burlington will be closed until late summer beginning Monday to allow for bridge deck overlay work.

According to a press release issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation, the work also will require lane closures.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

UI hospital using virtual technology to treat virus patients

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics reported Friday it has successfully treated dozens of COVID-19 patients through a program that allows them to stay in their homes while they recover.

Doctors use virtual technology to check daily on patients who have been diagnosed with the disease, freeing up the hospital for the small percentage of those who need more intensive care.

So far, 35 patients in the program have recovered while only three have needed to be admitted to the hospital, said UIHC chief medical officer Theresa Brennan. Another 38 are still being monitored through the program.

Brennan said she was going public with the program's success in the hope that other hospitals follow suit, potentially preventing them from being overwhelmed with patients. One key lesson, she said, was that doctors often need to encourage patients to stay hydrated because they get a bad taste in their mouth and don't want to eat and drink.

UIC gets grant to address early childhood teacher shortage

CHICAGO — The University of Illinois at Chicago has received a $2.8 million donation to help address a shortage of early childhood education teachers in the Chicago area.

The grant is from Marjorie Pelino, who said she was looking for ways to give when she was approached by UIC senior lecturer Catherine Main, who coordinates the UIC early childhood preparation programs. Pelino said she leans toward supporting early childhood because she believes "everything begins there."

The gift to the College of Education will fund a faculty project to create a pipeline of early childhood teachers for four years, the university said. The project also will provide opportunities for current early childhood teachers to earn advanced degrees and credentials.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, the number of new teachers seeking licenses in early childhood education dropped by 56% over a 10-year period ending in 2017. In Chicago, officials anticipate needing an additional 1,500 early education teachers over the next three years.

Pelino is a mother and grandmother who along with her three daughters founded the Pelino Foundation in 1996, which focuses on providing opportunities to low-income families and children.

Pelino said offering ways for children to be lifelong learners has a major impact on their lives, especially if they are from families that are struggling.

"I just feel like reaching these children at an earlier age would make a big difference," Pelino said.