DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 87 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 786 positive cases. An additional three deaths were also reported: an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County, a middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Henry County, and an older adult (61-80 years) from Polk County. There have been a total of 9,454 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 87 individuals include:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Dubuque County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years) Grundy County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Jefferson County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+) Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Mills County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years) Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years) Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+) Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years) Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+) Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years) Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be foundhere. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

NOTE: One case initially assigned to Dubuque County, upon further investigation, was determined to be a person who is a resident of Jackson County.