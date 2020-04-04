Need an excuse to keep busy and learn something new? Need free resources that can teach children about the natural world? Look no further. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offers a wealth of free education activities and lesson plans now curated in one place at OutdoorNebraska.org/onlineeducation.

There people can find lesson plans, ask a nature question, find ideas for science activities and crafts, and more — all engaging, scientifically-accurate and age appropriate — with items already in their homes.

Learn with a naturalist

Just because Game and Parks nature centers are closed, does not mean the animals are not active and needing care. Follow the Schramm Education Center on Facebook to see videos of animal care, feedings and wildlife information. Videos are posted each Tuesday.

Find lessons and activities

The online education page offers a variety of lesson plans and activities on diverse topics, including animals and habitats, pollinators, threatened and endangered species, water and wetlands, and soils and worms. Lesson plans are designed to be done using household items or items from nature.

Seek answers about nature

Encouraging students of all ages to head outside is paramount for Game and Parks, but sometimes outdoor exploration leaves students with questions about nature they need answered. That’s why the agency created Wild What’s Up, an email where students can send their nature-related questions to be answered by a Game and Parks naturalist. Students can send their questions to ngpc.wildwhatsup@nebraska.gov, and receive an email answer. Plus, their question may be featured in a weekly video posted to the Game and Parks YouTube Channel starting April 3.

Create with nature

Sometimes learning is best done through exploration, play and art. Game and Park’s Pinterest page offers numerous activities designed specifically to engage families in outdoor activities. New activities will be added weekly at pinterest/ngpc.

Appreciate nature

Nature in Nebraska is constantly changing. From spring bird migration to flowers starting to sprout. Visit the Nebraska Project WILD Facebook page to see daily videos highlighting one new thing happening in nature, because nature rocks! Then upload your own video of what you are seeing while exploring outside.

To find links to all these available resources, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/onlineeducation.