The Board of the Morton- James Public Library will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Morton-James Public Library, 923 1st Corso.

The meeting will be open to the public and also accessible by visiting the web address listed here: https://zoom.us/j/6716198405.

An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Morton-James Public Library in Nebraska City.