Schools now either must provide some form of continuous education or make up the instructional time lost between April 13-30 at a later time.

Iowa schools now will be closed through at least April 30 in an effort to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday — which saw an additional 66 positive cases, including a first for Louisa County, bringing the total number for the state to 614 — that she is extending her closure order for Iowa schools, as well as businesses, through the end of the month.

“Keeping Iowa students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now,” Reynolds said. “We anticipate the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa will continue to grow, and keeping schools closed for an extended amount of time will help protect the safety of our students, educators and school staff; reduce the burden, flatten the curve on our health care system and workforce and of course reduce the risk to our most vulnerable Iowans and ultimately save lives.”

Instructional time lost because of the closure after April 13 will not be forgiven.

Reynolds indicated extending the closure order through the end of the school year is not out of the realm of possibility.

“At this time, I am not ordering schools to close for the remainder of the school year,” Reynolds said. “We will continue to monitor the situation, assess the measures that we have in place and use data to make the right decisions at the right time.”

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo, who stepped up to fill the position just two days before Reynolds’ March 15 recommendation that Iowa schools should close through April 13, said all public school districts and accredited, non-public schools now must either provide some form of continuous learning between April 13 and April 30 or make up for the instructional time lost in some other way.

Those that do provide continuous education — either in the form of remote instruction or worksheet packets — may do so in two ways: required or voluntary.

Schools must notify the state of their decision by April 10.

“School districts know best what will work for their communities, which is why these decisions can and should be made locally,” Reynolds said.

Public schools opting to do the required option must submit an application to the state to do so. That option will require student attendance, and students’ work will be graded.

Schools that go the optional route still must provide some form of continuous education while schools are closed, but student work will not be graded and participation will not be required.

“The Iowa Department of Education will be surveying schools to identify and address barriers they face in implementing continuous learning programs,” Lebo said. “We know professional learning opportunities along with uniform, consistent Wi-Fi access top that list.”

The Burlington and West Burlington school districts, as well as Notre Dame Catholic and Great River Christan Schools, already have been providing continuous education through a combination of worksheet packets and online instruction.

Student participation already is required at the private schools, but public schools were not given that option until late last week. The Department of Education will make available the application for public schools to provide required continuous education within a few days.

Burlington School District Superintendent Pat Coen said he will recommend to the school board that the district continue to offer its instruction voluntarily.

“Why make it mandatory when we’e already started it and we have good participation,” Coen said. “Instead of making it mandatory, how about we make it fun and make it impactful.”

West Burlington Superintendent Lisa Beames could not be reached for comment Thursday evening, but told The Hawk Eye on Wednesday she was awaiting further guidance from the Iowa Department of Education and that the decision would not be made lightly.

While the transition to remote education has not been easy for everyone, Coen is optimistic that it will be beneficial in the long run as it will offer students another way to learn and can be integrated into the traditional classroom. It also will help students struggling with transportation barriers to attend schools remotely.

“It will create less of a curricular strand disruption and it will actually increase equity,” Coen said.

For the many parents and guardians likely feeling frustrated with the closure as they try to navigate their way through the unfamiliar waters of home school, Coen offered the following advice:

“The main thing is read, look at it, talk to your kid, work through some stuff with them. Make it important, but don’t make it the only thing.

“Whatever you do, don’t become angry and upset with your kid and say something you’re going to regret later.

“Don’t make it a job. Don’t make it painful. Don’t make it a soul-crushing event.”

Coen also encouraged parents to connect with teachers and to call the district’s hotline at (319) 753-9698.