Teachers across the Waukee Community School District are coming together to spread community cheer in a time when schools have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

As of April 1, students and parents had already seen parades led by teachers and staff of many of the local elementary schools, including Walnut Hills, Grant Ragan, Woodland Hills, Eason and Radiant. Shuler and Maple Grove hosted their respective parades on Wednesday, with bus drivers leading the Maple Grove parade in a decorated school bus.

Brookview Elementary will also host a parade coming up on April 2 and Waukee Elementary will host their parade on April 3.

“This came out as a grassroots effort from our teachers wanting to connect with students,” Waukee Community School District Director of Communications Amy Varcoe said. “Our teachers didn’t get into teaching to teach from a distance. They love to build and maintain relationships, and seeing a friendly, familiar face gives students, families and our staff a boost of joy in this time of uncertainty.”

While traveling along their predetermined route, teachers and staff were met by families with colorful signs and cheerful waves. The teachers also decorated each of their cars in school colors and classroom signs as a way to connect with their students from afar.

In addition, several of the elementary schools are currently working to find more ways for teachers to continue to connect with their students during the time of social distancing. Some of these have included weekly updates, read alouds and even old fashioned snail mail.

“Several elementary schools and our superintendent are doing read alouds each day or week to keep visually connected. Each building also sends a weekly update on Mondays and the individual teachers send a connection email with educational resources [that are] grade or class appropriate on Tuesdays,” Varcoe said.

Those interested in learning more about the teacher and staff parades throughout the Waukee community can view photos on each of the schools’ Facebook pages.