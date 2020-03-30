We are now living in interesting times with quarantining, no school, no sports, “social distancing” (a new phrase), Zoom meetings and online everything. However, the faculty at Adel DeSoto Minburn High School are recognizing the following senior students for outstanding achievement in specific areas. Our local businesses (although some may be closed at the present time) will still make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to honor these students. The following students have attained this recognition for March.

Student of the Month: Seth Entricken — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis: Cody Anderson and Grace Hatchitt

Fine Arts: Grace Hatchitt and Kimberly Hall (Speech) — Lincoln Savings Bank

Since all sports have been cancelled, we have no athletes of the month to recognize.

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors of the ADM School District going on to post-secondary education. The ADM Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors is now reviewing the applications of the seniors applying for this scholarship.

Over $650,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.