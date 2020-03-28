Although school is cancelled for Ames schools until April 13 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, online educational activities are now being offered to families who are looking to stay busy during the district’s off period. This week, the Ames school district unveiled a brand new website which compiles activities for students of all ages at the district.

The website comes together as a collaboration between the district’s curriculum strategists and building learning leads, according to communication director Eric Smidt, who said the project was under way leading up to spring break.

“I really feel like we were ahead of the curve as far as preparing for all of this,” Smidt said. “It takes a lot of work to pull a lot of this information together.”

Strategists brought in the six elementary learning leads to make the project a team effort, according to the district’s college and career strategist Vonda Junck, who built the online resource website and is one of the five strategists. According to Junck, one learning lead and one strategist worked together on a specific grade level and content area.

On the website, users can select a specific grade level, where levels range from pre-K to high school. In each grade level, activities are organized by school subjects: reading, writing, math, social students and science, as well as social emotional learning.

To accommodate families who have limited access to the internet, the district is creating grab-and-go packets of engagement activities from the website for pre-k through fifth grade students. The packets will be available on a weekly basis, according to information from the district.

For the week of March 30 to April 3, packets will be available on Tuesday, March 31 at each of the three grab-and-go meal sites – Meeker Elementary, Sawyer Elementary, and Mitchell Elementary – during pick-up times from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In subsequent weeks, the packets will be available on Fridays for the week that follows, according to the district.

Families are encouraged to sign up for a packet online to ensure packets are available each week.

“Just to be clear, we’re not allowed by the Department of Education at this time to provide the online education for students in place of their normal education because of the difficulty to provide free and appropriate public education for all of our students,” Ames Superintendent Jenny Risner said during the school board’s virtual meeting last Monday. “We would not be able to meet the requirements for our students on IEPs (individual educational plan).”

The website is meant to be equitable, Junck said.

“We didn’t want to put anything on our site that required parents to create an account or pay anything, and we didn’t want things with advertising popping up,” Junck said. “We wanted it to be a whole district site, not something that one particular teacher or classroom (had).”

Activities on the site are generally hands-on for students; math lessons for fifth graders include making flashcards or making or playing a board game, high school students can write in a journal as a writing lesson for English class, or listen to a podcast as part of a lesson on viewing, speaking and learning, and kindergartners can observe and discuss the weather each day as part of a science prompt.

“We wanted a lot of options that weren’t just digital, we’re also concerned with young kids and their screen time,” Junck said on choosing screen-free activities for students.

According to Junck, the website will be updated twice a week for families.

“We also just added in the last day or two another tab at the bottom where teachers are reading stories,” Junck said. “That’s on there and we’ll have a lot more of those added.”

“We had to look into publishers requirements and things like to make sure that we were following all of their guidance.”

The project has been a success so far, according to Junck.

“We’re really pleased with (the website); it’s growing and changing, but we wanted to really be ahead of the curve and provide some things for our families before we were necessarily required to,” Junck said. “It does feel good to be part of a team and accomplish something that’s being used.”

Risner told the board on Monday that if the school closure extends past April 13, she anticipates the state may re-evaluate online education for districts.

“I do anticipate that if this closure goes for a long period of time, the state may … look at ways we would be able to provide the free and appropriate public education for all of our students, including students on IEPs or individualized plans,” Risner said.

In the instance of a prolonged closure for schools due to COVID-19, the district is preparing for what that would look like for students, Risner said

“If that time comes and we need to do that, we would be prepared,” Risner said.