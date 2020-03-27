It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

March 17, 2020

A 32 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for burglary and theft.

March 18, 20220

A 28 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while barred.

A 53 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of possession of marijuana.

A 54 year old male Eldon resident was arrested at 18500 N Ave., Minburn for OWI and open container.

March 19, 2020

A 44 year old male Ames resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.

March 21, 2020

A 30 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested in the 33000 block of Highway 169 for OWI and no valid driver’s license.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 111 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,000 and $2,000 to the DOT cable posts.

A 27 year old male Council Bluffs resident was cited and released at 4001 Ash St., for theft.

March 22, 2020

A 50 year old male De Soto resident was cited and released at 24600 360th St., De Soto for driving while barred, driving under suspension, no SR insurance on file and operating a non-registered vehicle.