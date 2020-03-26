According to Aaron Johnson, owner of Joygrow Mushrooms, his degree in biology was not the main inspiration for starting his business. He does educate people on the ins and outs of growing mushrooms in his one-man-show business.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions and I hear them all,” Johnson said. “It’s fun. I enjoy conversing with my customers for the most part, educating them. My job is very much to educate the public because they have no idea what a gourmet mushroom is outside of button mushroom.”

Getting into the mushroom growing business wasn’t always on Johnson’s radar, but he has always been “fascinated with the science of life.” He began brewing beer on his own before looking up what niche market he could make the most money in. Now, Joygrow produces 120-130 pounds of mushrooms a week.

“I knew I wanted to grow something,” Johnson said. “I wanted to really bring something that was unique, and I wanted to know something marketable. I did some research and it just seemed like a right fit. I mean, I always have loved mushrooms but never really immerse myself in them.”

Joygrow is currently working in a small fruiting room, a climate controlled room, in Boone. The gourmet mushrooms are grown in decaying plant matter. His mushroom varieties range from shitakie, lion’s mane and coral tooth, but the backbone of his business rests on the oyster mushrooms.

“A couple different strains of oyster mushrooms,” Johnson said. “So I just lump them all together, but they have all sorts of different shapes and colors and fairly similar texture and flavor.”

Johnson sells his mushrooms mainly to restaurants and groceries in the area such as Provisions, Bar La Tosca and Aunt Maude’s in Ames and Open Flame in Gilbert. He has also sold his mushrooms in store such as Fareway and HyVee. Joygrow also has a booth at the Ames Farmer’s Market.

“The reason we continue to use him as he grows a very very good product,” Brandon Minear, head chef at Stomping Grounds in Ames. “So just the quality of the product, as with anything that’s grown locally, it’s not sitting in a warehouse. It’s not sitting on a truck. You know, it’s just much higher quality. Just in pretty much every way it’s a better thing.”

Johnson’s business took a hit with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the closure of restaurants, which were turning to carry-out and delivery only, but that has not stopped his plans for expansion. The community response to his posts on Facebook have boomed, and the grower has taken the requests in stride with what he calls “mushroom subscriptions.”

“I’m actually so overwhelmed with the response,” Johnson said of the community response after he posted on Facebook. “I don’t normally have like 15 texts waiting to be checked and like another half dozen messages on another platform. Oh my gosh, I’m starting to get a little over my head. That’s a good problem.”

At the moment, Johnson works alone, but according to him, that may change in the future. He recently began construction on a larger fruiting chamber to expand his yield to around 500 pounds of mushrooms. After he gets his footing with the new building, he may consider gaining a couple employees.

“’I’m going to try to get my son,” Johnson said. “He’s looking for extra side income. So I might get an employee this summer. He’ll get paid minimum wage. He’s 12, and $7.25 for him is a lot of money an hour. I’d like to get him interested.”

Johnson has plans for an online website, as well. So far, all of Joygrow’s online sales happen through Facebook and email. Johnson, who also has a passion for cooking, also hopes to one day turn his kitchen into a professional kitchen to sell products ranging from mushroom jerky to tinctures, a concentrated liquid extract.

“I didn’t know exactly the path that I was going in life and it’s still a mystery,” Johnson said. “I’m winging it. But and, and yeah, like I said, I’m passionate about what I do, too.”