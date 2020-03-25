PERRY – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, older adults are among the most vulnerable. To protect themselves from exposure, more will need to stay at home and self-isolate. However, the issue of food can make it difficult to do so. Perry Lutheran Homes Meals on Wheels is ready to StepUp and serve additional home-bound elders who are staying at home by delivering meals to their doorstep.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure that all elders in the community are safe and healthy, not just those that live with us in our senior care communities. In addition, meal recipients can rest assured that our delivery team members are trained and equipped with the latest COVID-19 processes and procedures for the safety of all,” said Melissa Gannon, COO and Administrator for Perry Lutheran Homes.

Home-bound elders living in Perry or northern Dallas County can sign up for meal delivery from Perry Lutheran Homes Meals on Wheels by calling 515-465-7500 - Monday through Friday.

“During these deliveries, many times other needs are discovered. It might be a missing door, a dangerous handrail, or the lack of daily living supplies. We encourage the community to StepUp and look after the elders, not only during this COVID-19 threat, but far beyond. And, should you be helping an elderly neighbor, make sure to practice excellent hygiene and social distancing,” shares Gannon.

Perry Lutheran Homes is in continued need of volunteers to deliver meals and funding to support the care of Perry’s elders. There are three easy ways to make a donation. Mail a check to Perry Lutheran Homes, 2323 Willis Ave, Perry, IA 50220. Text the word “GIVE” to the number 515-320-8256. Or, donate online at https://perrylutheranhome.networkforgood.com/projects/72751-perry-lutheran-homes-everyday-giving.

To learn more about Perry Lutheran Homes Meals on Wheels, visit https://perrylutheranhome.org/services/meals-on-wheels/