FORT MADISON — Work has begun on the Avenue H from 2nd to 6th Street reconstruction project. Avenue H from 2nd to 6th Street will be closed during the project. There are detours in place to divert traffic around the road work.

The road work converts the existing four-lane roadway into a three-lane roadway. Weather permitting, this project should be open to traffic by Nov. 15. The project has been designed to allow for access to Riverview Park and for traffic to cross the BNSF Mississippi River Bridge during construction.

This is one of several projects planned for the U.S. 61 Business Route.