COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Community School District’s salaried and hourly employees will continue to draw their pay during the next few weeks the school is temporarily not in session because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board approved the resolution during its regular meeting on Monday, which was held live on Facebook and with limited participation by staff and others.

According to the resolution approved by the board, “it is in the best interest of the district to pay the district’s contracted or salaried and hourly and/or non-exempt employees while the district is temporarily closed,” citing four specific reasons.

They included the safety of district employees, students and community members; to avoid the spread of any illness to other employees and community members; for staff morale; and to ensure that the district’s employees do not leave employment during the temporary closure.

According to Superintendent Gary Benda, the board’s decision effectively means employees will be treated as if they are on accured leave or administrative leave.

If the closure extends beyond the initial period of temporary closure, the school board will need to reconvene and determine whether to continue the payments.

The board also approved the district’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget following a public hearing at which there were no comments. According to the budget summary included in the notice of public hearing, the district’s spending plan anticipates revenue and other financial sources to total $11,639,168 and total expenditures, transfers out and other uses to be $12,591,591. The anticipated beginning balance for the new budget on July 1, 2020 is $5,909,777, while the ending balance on June 30, 2021 is projected to be $4,957,354.

The proposed property tax levy for the new budget is $11.22 per $1,000 taxable valuation. According to past reports, this year’s rate is just under $13.34. Benda said the rate since he came to the district more than five years ago has dropped almost $6.

In other financial discussion, the board tabled action on moving forward on a new pool construction. Board member Tom Howell proposed the delay, explaining he had talked with district residents who suggested other options, although Howell did not expand on those options.

The rest of the board agreed, postponing any decision on a new pool to later in the year.

In the meantime, the board agreed to move forward with developing a 28E agreement for the pool with another agency.

The board also agreed to cover the remaining cost to install school spirit window graphics in a portion of the secondary building’s commons area.

According to Benda, the cost for the project is now expected to be around $5,440, with around $3,400 raised.

In final action, the board:

* Approved the district’s 2020-21 school calendar on a 3-2 vote, with board members Andy White, Jayme Storm and Howell in favor; and board members Bob Schwab and Marie Gomez opposed;

* Denied a request from FFA advisor Anna Lowe-Hartman to allow the FFA to hold its annual banquet on a Sunday this year;

* Agreed to move the prom from April 18 to May 22; and

* Held closed meetings for negotiations and to evaluate Benda.