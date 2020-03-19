According to the CDC and the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines, it is critical we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Hospitalized patients are especially susceptible to outside germs and are at high risk from the coronavirus.

To protect our patients, staff and community, CHI Health St. Mary’s has canceled gatherings not directly related to patient care held inside and on the grounds of its facilities. This includes serving as a host site for support groups, community events, educational classes and tours.

Select vendor services, like flower delivery, take-out food delivery and pharmaceutical sales are not permitted. Regularly scheduled freight and shipping service deliveries will continue as normal.

These changes start immediately and last until further notice.

Since Monday, CHI Health has been restricting visitor access at its 15 hospitals. Entry points are limited and ALL visitors are screened before entering, even if the visitor will not come into direct contact with patients. No one under age 19 is allowed to visit.

If your visit to a CHI Health facility is discretionary, you are asked to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by staying home. Most things, like paying hospital bills and requesting medical records can be done online or by phone.

If you are unsure of cancellations or changes to services or operational hours, please call ahead.

More about CHI Health Visitor Restrictions:

Visitors are limited to one adult per patient.

Those visiting patients in isolation rooms will be required to wear protective equipment, such as gloves, gowns, masks and eyewear.

Visitors to pediatric patients must be parents or legal guardians

Visitors to maternity patients are limited to one individual for the entire maternity stay

All visitors will be screened for risk of COVID-19 before entering the hospital. Visitors who are screened and are considered high risk for COVID-19 will be referred to appropriate follow up care.

Please do not visit if:

You have fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or flu-like symptoms (symptoms of respiratory infection).

For all visitors, please follow these important recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Use good hand hygiene, either washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your coughs and sneezes by coughing and sneezing into your elbow.

Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

For more information about the CDC and the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for all America visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/03.16.20_coronavirus-guidance_8.5x11_315PM.pdf