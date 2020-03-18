The Boone school board has scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday to address district operations affected by the coronavirus and the closing of schools for four weeks.

Issues on the agenda are compensation for classified staff, a temporary food service pogram and future plans and considerations.

In the meeting notice, district officials said the meeting will be livestreamed on the BooneTV Facebook page to accommodate the Iowa Department of Publi Health recommendation to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more. The district encourages the public to participate in the meeting via the Facebook page livestream.