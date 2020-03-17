Mayor Jon Billups issued a proclamation closing city buildings to the public.

Mayor Jon Billups issued his first emergency proclamation on Tuesday afternoon.

The proclamation closed city offices and buildings to members of the public.

"I... do hearby proclaim the following... That a state of public emergency or danger exists in the city of Burlington because of the threat of the spread of the CORVID-19 virus," the proclamation reads.

The Burlington City Council granted Billups the authority to issue emergency proclamations Monday night during the council meeting in response to the growing threat of CORVID-19. This is specifically authorized in Iowa Code 372.14(2), which outlines the powers of the mayor, including when a city is in a state of public emergency or danger.

The Police Department, Fire Department, Sewage Treatment Facility and Public works buildings were ordered closed to the public. Employees will continue working.

Billups also closed the Burlington Public library to foot traffic. However, whether employees will report to the library or not was left up to the Library Board of Trustees.

Billups also shuttered the Steamboat Senior Center and the Burlington Depot. Governor Kim Reynolds had ordered earlier in the day that all senior centers be closed.

Activities hosted by the city through the Parks and Recreation Department also were suspended.

Trash collection was not effected by the proclamation and is expected to continue as normal. Billups told The Hawk Eye that at the moment the proclamation was issued, there was nothing indicating that trash collection should be altered.

Billups encouraged citizens to call or email departments they need to do business with. He also said the library is working on making services available and encouraged the public to utilize the library’s online services.

Billups’ proclamation did not include an end date.