Starting Monday morning, you will see changes at CHI Health hospitals across Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

CHI Health will now restrict visitor access, limit some entry points and screen all visitors at its 15 hospitals. “We are not trying to scare anyone, we are trying to control the spread of COVID-19 and this is a vital step in doing that,” said CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson, MD. “We all need to work together in this. This is a good way everyone can help.” Visitor restrictions Visitors are limited to two adults per patient. Those visiting patients in isolation rooms will be required to wear protective equipment, such as gloves, gowns, masks and eyewear. Visitors to pediatric and NICU patients must be parents or legal guardians All visitors will be screened for risk of COVID-19 before entering the hospital Visitors who are screened and are considered high risk for COVID-19 will be referred to appropriate follow up care. Please do not visit if: · You have fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or flu-like symptoms (symptoms of respiratory infection). For all visitors, please follow these important recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19: · Use good hand hygiene, either washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. · Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. · Cover your coughs and sneezes by coughing and sneezing into your elbow. · Avoid close contact with those who are sick. To accommodate visitor screenings, some entrances will be closed. These are the CHI Health hospitals with restrictions in place: · CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy · CHI Health Creighton University – University Campus · CHI Health Good Samaritan · CHI Health Immanuel · CHI Health Lakeside · CHI Health Mercy Corning · CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs · CHI Health Midlands · CHI Health Missouri Valley · CHI Health Nebraska Heart · CHI Health Plainview · CHI Health Schuyler · CHI Health St. Elizabeth · CHI Health St. Francis · CHI Health St. Mary’s