Offices to be locked and public barred except under special circumstances.

WAPELLO — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisa County offices will begin restricting public access immediately, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed during a special emergency meeting Monday.

Under the directive the board approved, county workers would continue to report for work if they are healthy, but individual offices would be locked and the public barred from entering except under special circumstances.

In some cases, if business could not be handled by mail or over the telephone, the supervisors agreed people could call a specific office and request a meeting in person. People requesting those meetings would need to pass a screening that would include questions about a fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms, travel history or contact with a known COVID-19 case in the past 14 days.

The supervisors stressed the restricted access would not include the courthouse itself, which would remain open because state court services are located on the second floor.

The supervisors’ decision mirrored the recommendations that Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith had sent out earlier in the day.

In her email, Smith wrote her goal was to implement steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as recommended by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

She stressed that in addition to using social distancing to prevent exposure, people needed to continue practicing the three Cs by covering coughs, cleaning hands and containing an infection by staying home if sick.

The supervisors indicated the restrictions would continue indefinitely until they receive notice that the pandemic has started to subside.