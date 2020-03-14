Perry Lutheran Homes is issuing the following public notice in compliance with government health care agency directives regarding COVID-19 and visitor restriction.

Absolutely no visitors may enter Perry Lutheran Homes – Spring Valley Campus or Willis Campus unless you are essential medical personnel.

Visiting regarding end-of-life matters will be handled on a case-by-case basis. Questions regarding Spring Valley campus may be directed to Amanda Cregeen at 515-465-7502. Questions regarding Willis Campus may be directed to Melissa Gannon at 515-465-5342.

Ensuring residents are cared for in a safe and healthy environment remains top priority as Perry Lutheran Homes continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding the most up-to-date information on preventative measures, preparedness and control.

Additional information regarding COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and the Iowa Department of Public Health website.