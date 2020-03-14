The High Trestle Trail in central Iowa, which is visited by hundreds of thousands of people each year, will be featured in Sunday’s issue of Parade magazine where it will be named among the best “Glorious Greenways” in the nation.

“Although we didn’t have room to talk the backstory of the trail and the bridge in print, we love that it’s a decommissioned railroad line and that a whole bunch of people and organizations came together to make the bridge happen,” said Anne Krueger, vice president and Editor in Chief of Parade.

Parade Magazine’s mission is to encourage and connect people coast to coast to travel, and experience America like they never have before. They celebrate everything from national parks to local heroes. The “Glorious Greenways” story will feature trails, beltways, bike paths and walkways.

According to Lise Hein, senior director for conservation programs with Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, the bridge took a lot of different people, organizations and years to complete. The initial idea for the bridge came in 2005 from her work on a trail project in Fairfield. The community was designing art for bridges in the area. After presenting her idea and getting permission for a grant, artists began drafting ideas and the land for the High Trestle Trail was purchased from the Union Pacific Railroad.

“We knew it was a spectacular location, but the art on the bridge just really makes it that much more photogenic of the spectacular Des Moines River Valley that’s protected by the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Natural Resources,” Hein said.

Hein and her team made it a point when drafting the trail to consider the local businesses in the five towns and four counties along the route. They made sure to include the public in their decisions. Business owners like Dave Johnson, owner of Trailside Rentals and Guest House in Madrid, structured their businesses and events around the trail.

Johnson keeps a pin on a map to keep track of the visitors. His pins extend around the world. Johnson also attends the steering committee meetings for the trail. He has also been on the local Friends of the Trail volunteer group that works to improve and maintain the trail year round for around 12 years.

“My role is pretty much the social media aspect,” Johnson said. “I put out all the information on it. I’ve been a member, the Friends of the Trail since its inception probably 11, 12 years ago. It’s just one of volunteers trying to improve the trail, the shelters, picnic tables, parking areas, trail entrances. So that’s all because of the Friends of the Trail.”

Tanner Scheurmann, executive director of the Boone County Conservation Board, said local businesses benefit largely from the trail, “which is great.

“Anytime we can boost those businesses in smaller communities … and keep people coming back to them, it really helps them,” Scheuermann said.

According to Hein the trail is still being changed and extended. Plans for the trial to expand through Ankeny are already in place with an underpass going in at Ankeny Boulevard this summer. The plans have the trail reaching Des Moines in the future.

Parade Magazine is not the only place the trail has been recognized, but according to those who love the trail, it is always nice to get the recognition.

“Now it’s a beautiful marker that nods to the area’s natural and cultural history and it’s also a symbol of what people coming together can save and build,” Krueger said. “We think it’s a real national treasure.”