It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.


2-2-20


A hit and run was reported that occurred in the 600 block of Polk st.


2-5-20


Male was arrested for driving while barred.


2-10-20


Male cited and released for driving under suspension.


2-11-20


Dollar General reported their vehicle was struck by a vehicle. This was a medical issue and male transported by EMS.


2-13-20


Kum & Go reported a theft.


2-22-20


Kum & Go reported a theft. One juvenile charged with theft 5th and minor in possession of alcohol.


2-24-20


Arrested male on probation revocation warrant.