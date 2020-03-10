Our 2019-2020 went really great. The Girl Scouts participated in the Memorial Day Parade and the Scandinavian Day Parade. They helped plant trees with the Trees Forever around Story City. Our Service Unit 505 went Roller Skating and they had a blast! Some of the girls participated in Day Camp with Ames/Gilbert over the Summer at Izaak Walton League in Ames where they learn to canoe, hike, and do archery. They also cook over a camp fire or inside as a camp. They have activities that center around a theme. Troop 406 is graduating High School this year. Amanda Hofsommer helped out at Roland Story Back to School night. A couple of our older troops went to the Lost Island Water Park with their troop to enjoy their cookie earnings. The 5th/6th/7th grade troops went camping and sledding at Camp Tanglefoot in Clear Lake and baked cookies as well as learned how to make mints. The 1st grade troop went on a Veterinary clinic tour. The 4th grade troop used their cookie earnings to help a local family in the Angel Tree Project. They earned the Gimme Smore Mud Run from council for selling an average of 250 packages per girl. They went to Camp Sacajawea to meet Maggi Thorne from American Ninja Warrior and ran either a 1 mile or 3 mile race with girls from all around Iowa. They also went to Memorial Union and learned to make clay bowls with the Iowa State Students. Olivia Crowe from Troop 7257 sold over 800 packages of cookies and earned a spot in the top sellers magazine and attended a ceremony at Adventureland where she met the CEO of Girl Scouts, Beth Shelton Woods and was honored with the other top sellers around Iowa. She took donations for JOPPA and delivered cookies to the JOPPA Homeless Shelter in Des Moines.

We would like to thank our leaders: Colleen Lamoreux, Jennifer Lamoreux, Brandie Gossel, Erralee Hendrian, Jennifer Schroeder, Lindsay Crowe, Shannon Bryan, Vickie Treadway, Sheri Muller, Valerie Muxfeldt, Andrea Jensen, Erin Schwartz, Jessica Johnston, and Ashley Lindstrom for their dedication and leadership for our Roland-Story Girl Scouts. We would also like to thank Computer Express for their support of your Service Unit and the Hofsommer Family for their use of truck/trailer for our parade floats.

We look forward to another great year! If you are interested in learning more about Girl Scouts in the Roland Story Area, please contact Lindsay Crowe at armywifecrowe@gmail.com or on the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa website www.girlscoutiowa.org.