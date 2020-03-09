Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to make a stop in Ames on Wednesday, making an appearance at the STRATCOM Academic Alliance Conference that will be held at Iowa State University’s Student Innovation Center.

The conference, which begins at 8 a.m., is a two-day conference that centers on geopolitcal security and pertains a heavy focus on deterrence issues.

It’s been a busy week for the Republican governor, after she recently held a press conference on Sunday, urging Iowans to remain calm, after confirming that three Johnson County residents tested presumptively positive for the novel coronavirus.

She ordered a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston to ensure State of Iowa agencies are prepared in the event COVID-19 is detected in the state.

On Monday, the twice-weekly agency coordination briefings will be held to provide the latest information on COVID-19 and to ensure necessary preparedness measures are in place.

Reynolds has had a busy legislative session, making trips throughout the state to promote her Invest In Iowa Act proposal.

According to the governor’s office, the Invest in Iowa Act would increase state revenue by about $540 million

The revenue would be used to provide tax relief to Iowans, fund Iowa’s Regional Mental Health System and fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.

The Reynolds’ bill would put 3/8 of the proposed 1-cent tax toward the trust, bringing in $172 million in sustainable funding annually.

The tax package received its first statehouse reading last week, but the chair of the Senate subcommittee said they would not take action on the bill.