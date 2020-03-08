TULSA, Okla. – Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan won Big 12 titles and Coach Doug Schwab was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year leading UNI to a third-place finish and the Panthers to six automatic qualifiers Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Lujan’s title is his second Big-12 Title of his, joining Drew Foster as the only two-time Big 12 Champions in UNI’s short history in the conference. The titles are the fourth and fifth Big 12 titles for the Panthers. The title is also the third conference title for Lujan who earned a MAC championship as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

In the 174 title bout, Oklahoma’s Anthony Mantanona picked up a first-period takedown to open the scoring before the two wrestlers traded reversals. Steiert earned an escape and a takedown to take his first lead late in the period, but Montanona earned an escape to tie the bout at 5-5 after one.

In the second, Montanona picked up an escape, but Steiert countered with a takedown. After an injury timeout, Steiert chose the bottom position and grabbed an escape to take an 8-6 lead into the third period. Steiert again chose bottom and earned an escape before grabbing a takedown, turning his opponent and earning the pin at the 5:52 mark in the bout. It was the only bout of the championship round and Steiert’s second of the tournament.

Lujan controlled the match from the opening whistle at 184 against South Dakota State’s Zach Carlson. He grabbed to takedowns within a 27-second span during the first period. He built a 5-4 lead after one and grabbed another takedown after an escape in the second period to take an 8-5 lead into the final two minutes. After Carlson earned an escape, Lujan took him down at the buzzer to close out the four-point win.

The wins pushed UNI to a final team score of 111.5, five points back of Iowa State. Oklahoma State finished first with 147.5 team points.

In other action, Carter Isley finished fourth, the highest finish of his career to earn an NCAA automatic bid. Jay Schwarm also finished fourth grabbing a spot in the NCAA Championship, Jack Skudlarczyk finished fifth after entering the tournament as the seventh seed, and he will wrestle in Minneapolis. Michael Blockhus finished fifth to secure his spot in the NCAA field.

With six wrestlers in the field for the championship, it is UNI’s fourth consecutive season with six or more wrestlers competing at nationals. If Thomsen is selected as an at-large participant, the Panthers will match their best number of Schwab’s tenure with seven (2014, 2017).

Max Thomsen exited the tournament early with an injury. He missed out on an automatic spot in the NCAA field and must wait for the decision of the NCAA selection committee. He is the highest-ranked wrestler at 149 that did not earn an automatic bid. He finished sixth despite forfeiting his final two bouts.

Paden Moore just missed out on an automatic bid at 157 where he entered the weekend unseeded. He closed out his tournament on the podium with a sixth-place finish.

Austin Yant dominated his seventh-place bout to the tune of an 8-2 win. He missed out on an automatic bid but finished higher than his eighth-seed that he entered the field in.

As a team, UNI scored the most team-points in program history and placed nine wrestlers in the top eight, the most in three seasons in the Big 12.

Schwab was named the Coach of the Year on a vote by the Big 12 head coaches. The conference honor is the first in Schwab’s career in either the MAC or the Big 12.

Iowa State redshirt junior Ian Parker and redshirt freshman David Carr earned individual Big 12 titles on Sunday night at the Big 12 Championship at 141 and 157 pounds, respectively. As a team, No. 21 Iowa State finished second to No. 11 Oklahoma State at the conference championship with 116.5 team points.

The Big 12 Championship saw eight Cyclones finish in the top-five at their respective weights, and all eight of those individuals earning spots at the 2020 NCAA Championships. Carr (1st), Parker (1st), Alex Mackall (2nd), Gannon Gremmel (2nd), Jarrett Degen (3rd), Chase Straw (4th), Sam Colbray (4th) and Marcus Coleman (5th) all earned automatic bids to the national championships in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 19-21.

157-Pound Finals

Top-seeded Carr toed the line with OSU’s No. 3 Wyatt Sheets for the 157-pound crown. After a scoreless first period, Carr scored on an escape and a takedown in the second, and brought a 3-1 advantage into the third period. In the final stanza, Sheets scored on an escape to make it 3-2. Carr pushed his lead to 5-2 on a slick duck. Carr was able to fend off a late flurry from Sheets and went on to take the match by 6-4 decision.

141-Pound Finals

The 141-pound title bout pitted No. 2 Parker against a familiar foe in No. 1 Dom Demas of Oklahoma. Demas had gotten the better of Parker in their first two meetings this season, but Parker flipped the script when it counted in the Big 12 finals.

Just like their match up in the dual in Norman, this match went to sudden victory tied, 1-1. A winner couldn’t be determined in the first sudden victory period, and each wrestler earned an escape in tie breaker one, so the match moved to sudden victory two. Early in the period, Parker got in on Demas’ leg to secure the takedown and the Big 12 title at 141 pounds.

125-Pound Finals

In the first match of the finals, No. 3 Mackall took on Oklahoma State’s No. 1 Nick Piccininni. Piccininni struck first, scoring a takedown in short-time of the first period off a Mackall shot. The two traded escapes in the second and third periods and it was 3-1 in the third. Mackall fired off a number of attacks in the final period with Piccininni being warned for stalling. In the end, he wasn’t able to connect and Piccininni went on to win by 3-1 decision.

285-Pound Finals

The final match of the night featured No. 2 Gremmel and No. 5 Brian Andrews of Wyoming. After one period, the match remained scoreless. Gremmel and Andrews each scored on an escape to begin the second and third periods, leaving the match tied at 1-1. Andrews scored on a single-leg attack to take a 3-1 lead midway through the third period. Gremmel was able to climb out of his hold to bring the match-score to 3-2. Andrews defended Gremmel’s attack and took the match by 3-2 decision.